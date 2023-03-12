Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1,176.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,074,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,634 shares of company stock worth $8,804,183. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.