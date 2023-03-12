Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 166,362 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Encore Capital Group worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after buying an additional 229,365 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

