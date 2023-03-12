Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

