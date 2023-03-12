Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $8.05 Million in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,327,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of CDXS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $773,384. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

