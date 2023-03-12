Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 141,062 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.68 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
