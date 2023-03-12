Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 141,062 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,062 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.68 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.