Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 90,789 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

