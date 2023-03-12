Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156,473 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

PVH Price Performance

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

