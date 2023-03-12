Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 24,225 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ashland by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,645,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

ASH stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.51. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

