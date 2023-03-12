Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 31,700 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $642.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

