Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 381,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $30.49 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Mercury General Profile



Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

