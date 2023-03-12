Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $10,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 639,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

