Javier Ferrán Purchases 236 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($42.18) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($9,955.36).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,499 ($42.08) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($9,929.82).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($9,968.49).

On Monday, December 12th, Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($44.90) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($9,968.11).

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,500.50 ($42.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,285 ($39.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($48.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,586.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,671.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.52) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($50.51) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($37.28) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,040.67 ($48.59).

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

