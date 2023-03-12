Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 1.6 %

EPA:ALO opened at €27.43 ($29.18) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a one year high of €37.37 ($39.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.10.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.