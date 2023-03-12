Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of KBX opened at €63.04 ($67.06) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52-week high of €74.40 ($79.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

