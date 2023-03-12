Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($207.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA SU opened at €152.32 ($162.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €148.89 and its 200 day moving average is €135.89. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

