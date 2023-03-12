Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 8.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

