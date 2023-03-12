John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $321,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.