JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.71% of JOYY worth $135,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 484,789 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOYY Company Profile

YY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.