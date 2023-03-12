JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €144.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($153.30) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €89.85 ($95.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.19. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 12 month high of €89.15 ($94.84).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

