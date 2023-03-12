JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.38.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

TRP stock opened at C$53.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.52. The stock has a market cap of C$53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.25%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.