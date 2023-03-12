Juan Graham Sells 2,749 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

