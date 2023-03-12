Juan Graham Sells 2,749 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

