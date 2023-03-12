Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.82% of Juniper Networks worth $69,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

