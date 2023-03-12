Karim Bitar Sells 27,833 Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £61,510.93 ($73,966.97).

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

LON CTEC opened at GBX 216.80 ($2.61) on Friday. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,226.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.83.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.