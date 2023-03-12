Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

