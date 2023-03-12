KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of KKR opened at $50.31 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

