KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.52. 610,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,964,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.