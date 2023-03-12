Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives $685.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $685.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 575 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.