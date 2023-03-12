Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 541775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Specifically, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $8,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 128.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

