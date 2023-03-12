LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

About LexinFintech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LexinFintech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

