Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Life Time Group stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -862.07 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

