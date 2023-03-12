Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Lipocine stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
