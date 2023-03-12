Lithium Americas Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

