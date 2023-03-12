loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their market perform rating on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

LDI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,023.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,149,398 shares of company stock worth $2,360,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

