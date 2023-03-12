Mark Eisner Sells 10,140 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 253,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

