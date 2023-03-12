Mark Hair Sells 1,040 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.8 %
TMCI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.