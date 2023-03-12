Mark Hair Sells 1,040 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $25,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.8 %

TMCI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

