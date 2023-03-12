MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $346.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $389.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

