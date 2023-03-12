Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

