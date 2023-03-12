Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 612,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 760,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

