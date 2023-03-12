McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans Dividend of $0.14

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

McRae Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

MCRAA stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. McRae Industries has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

