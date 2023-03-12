MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,168.04 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $966.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

