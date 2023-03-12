Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 11,290 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.