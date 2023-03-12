Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 15,951 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE USB opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

