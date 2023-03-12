Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,445 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $395.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

