Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,124 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,974,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after purchasing an additional 537,921 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,718 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

