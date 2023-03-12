Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,713,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.58.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

