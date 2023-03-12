Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

