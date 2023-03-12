Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 102,143 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1,653.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,788,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

