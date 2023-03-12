Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,537 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day moving average of $456.58.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

