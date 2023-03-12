Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 15,951 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

USB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

