Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

